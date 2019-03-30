RGV to move SC for release of Lakshmi’s NTR in Andhra

On a day when Lakshmi’s NTR got a lukewarm response in Telangana, its filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma decried the stay on the film’s release in Andhra Pradesh.

“The movie is an inconvenient truth for a number of politicians in AP. Its release will show them in their true light. I don’t want to name them, but everyone knows who has stopped the movie’s release. The stalling of the release is the second backstabbing of NTR,” said Mr Varma, just before the film was screened on Friday morning in Hyderabad.

It is a biographical account of the last few days of legendary Telugu actor and politician N.T. Rama Rao and begins with a crisp narration by Mr. Varma about the crucial moments from the time he rose to power in 1984 to being pushed out in 1989. Enter Lakshmi Parvathi, who steps out of an autorickshaw with tinkling anklets and stands in the rain before being spotted by N.T. Rama Rao from an upper floor room and then sends a word out for her.

“I am deeply attached to the movie as I feel NTR is one of the most successful Telugu persons in the world. I want everyone to see the story of his final four months. We will move the Supreme Court to get the movie screened in AP early,” said Mr. Varma.

Limited craze

While there is massive online buzz, the craze seems limited in cinema halls as the tickets for the movie were readily available even an hour before the show. The film is showing at 63 cinema halls in the city.