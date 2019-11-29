RGV film release deferred

With the Telangana High Court on Thursday directing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to examine within a week Telugu film ‘Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Redlu’ for certification, the film’s release was deferred.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy passed the direction after hearing a writ petition filed by the film’s director Ram Gopal Varma. The director sought an order to instruct the film board to certify at the earliest as it was slated for release on Friday.

After hearing contentions of the director’s counsel K. Durga Prasad, the Bench observed that Rule 41 (3) of Cinematograph Certification Rules-1983 permits early examination of a film by the board. The board was free to suggest changes to the film albeit in strict accordance with the law, the Bench said.

“The director is bound to carry out the recommendations made by the board,” the order said. The board should also consider representations made by some about the film’s title hurting sentiments of certain communities, the Bench said.

Trailers of the film, initially slated for release on Friday, went viral online triggering passions as some roles in the film had close resemblance to real life political bigwigs. Though Mr. Varma was known to attract the attention of the audience in selection of content and roles condemned as wilful defamation of real life politicians, a businessman, Indrasena Chowdary, filed a PIL plea seeking an order not to permit exhibition of the film in theatres or its release online and social media platforms.

Even as the Bench took up hearing of his plea and posted it for Thursday, Mr. Varma moved a lunch motion the same day and his counsel presented the arguments. The Bench disposed of the petition as his prayer was addressed in the order. Meanwhile, the board filed a status report on the film stating that no trailer or promo was certified by it so far.