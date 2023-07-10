RGUKT student goes missing

July 10, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - NIRMAL

A student pursuing second year Pre-University Course (PUC) at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) in Basar of Nirmal district has gone missing since July 6.

His family members lodged a complaint with the Basar police on Monday after their repeated attempts to contact him over his mobile phone failed as it was switched off.

Sources said that the student identified as Banni, 18, a native of Narsampally village in Toopran mandal of Medak district, left the university campus after obtaining out-pass on Thursday.

He had remained untraceable since then.

The Basar police registered a missing person complaint and launched a search to trace him.

