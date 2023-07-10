HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RGUKT student goes missing

July 10, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - NIRMAL

The Hindu Bureau

A student pursuing second year Pre-University Course (PUC) at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) in Basar of Nirmal district has gone missing since July 6.

His family members lodged a complaint with the Basar police on Monday after their repeated attempts to contact him over his mobile phone failed as it was switched off.

Sources said that the student identified as Banni, 18, a native of Narsampally village in Toopran mandal of Medak district, left the university campus after obtaining out-pass on Thursday.

He had remained untraceable since then.

The Basar police registered a missing person complaint and launched a search to trace him.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.