RGUKT PUC first year student hangs self in hostel room

The victim reportedly spoke to his family members just before taking the extreme step

August 08, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - NIRMAL

The Hindu Bureau

In a second such incident in less than two months, a Pre-University Course (PUC) first year student allegedly ended his life in his hostel room on the campus of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) at Basar in Nirmal district late on Tuesday afternoon.

Jadhav Bablu, a native of Narayankhed in Sangareddy district, allegedly took his life in his hostel room around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, creating ripples on the campus. He took the drastic step a short while after speaking to one of his family members over phone, sources said.

Police said the boy returned from his native place over a week ago and since then has been depressed due to homesickness. A detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact reason behind his drastic step, a police officer said.

In a similar shocking incident, a PUC first year student from Gorrekal in Sangareddy district, ended her life in a bathroom on the RGUKT campus (Basar IIIT) on June 13 this year. Exam-related anxiety was cited as the possible cause of her taking the extreme step.

(Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline numbers: 8142020033/44 040 66202000/2001)

