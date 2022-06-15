RGUKT campus rocked by protests for second day in a row

Students demand better amenities, ideal student-faculty ratio and conducive academic atmosphere

Students staging sit-in protest on the campus of RGUKT in the temple town of Basar in Nirmal district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Scores of students staged sit-in protests on the campus of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) in Basar, abode of Gnana Saraswati, for the second straight day on Wednesday to press for their charter of demands including appointment of a full-time Vice-Chancellor, renovation of the hostel and other blocks on the campus, and requisite amenities.

The campus was rocked by protests with a large number of distraught students of the six-year integrated course boycotting the classes and squatting at the entrance gate of the campus for the second day in a row.

Displaying placards, the agitated students including an overwhelming number of girls raised slogans demanding better amenities, ideal student-faculty ratio and conducive academic atmosphere to enable them pursue the six-year integrated course leading to a B.Tech degree.

They alleged that they were deprived of the requisite amenities, infrastructure and ambiance at the residential campus. They vowed to continue their agitation till all their demands are met.

The police mounted strict vigil at the entrance of the university and restricted the entry of outsiders into the university building, sources said.

Meanwhile, some senior officials of the district administration held discussions with the representatives of the students governing council to persuade them call off their stir. However, the students’ protest continued amid drizzle at the campus till late in the evening.