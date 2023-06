June 11, 2023 07:40 am | Updated 07:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) launched the Telugu interface on its official website on Saturday. This allows users to conveniently explore all of the website’s features and get information in the local language, which was earlier available only in English. Updates regarding departures, arrivals, transit, airport hotel, lounge, duty-free shops and all other relevant information, is now available in Telugu.