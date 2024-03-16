ADVERTISEMENT

RGIA sees a dip in passenger traffic in February

March 16, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) witnessed a dip in passenger traffic and aircraft movements during February, according to data released by GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited.

In February, RGIA handled 20.7 lakh passengers, marking a 9% increase compared to the same period last year. However, this figure represented a 5% decrease compared to the previous month’s numbers. For the Year To Date (YTD) Financial Year 2024, the airport has accommodated 2.2 crore passengers, exhibiting a 20% growth from the equivalent period in the preceding financial year. This surpasses the total passenger count of 2.1 crore recorded in the Financial Year 2023.

According to the report, RGIA’s February passenger traffic surpassed the total number of passengers handled in FY2023. Additionally, IndiGo commenced daily direct flights between Hyderabad and Bangkok during the same month. The Cumulative Digi Yatra passenger count at Hyderabad airport reached 1.5 million as of February 11, 2024.

