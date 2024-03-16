GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RGIA sees a dip in passenger traffic in February

March 16, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) witnessed a dip in passenger traffic and aircraft movements during February, according to data released by GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited.

In February, RGIA handled 20.7 lakh passengers, marking a 9% increase compared to the same period last year. However, this figure represented a 5% decrease compared to the previous month’s numbers. For the Year To Date (YTD) Financial Year 2024, the airport has accommodated 2.2 crore passengers, exhibiting a 20% growth from the equivalent period in the preceding financial year. This surpasses the total passenger count of 2.1 crore recorded in the Financial Year 2023.

According to the report, RGIA’s February passenger traffic surpassed the total number of passengers handled in FY2023. Additionally, IndiGo commenced daily direct flights between Hyderabad and Bangkok during the same month. The Cumulative Digi Yatra passenger count at Hyderabad airport reached 1.5 million as of February 11, 2024.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.