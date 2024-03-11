RGIA secures award for ‘Best Airport in Asia-Pacific in 15-25 MPPA’ category

March 11, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has once again earned accolades in the annual Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey.

Among the 400 airports worldwide that participated in the 2023 survey, Hyderabad airport secured the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award for ‘Best Airport in the 15 to 25 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA)‘ category in the Asia-Pacific region.

ACI World’s ASQ program, a global initiative measuring passenger satisfaction, utilises real-time surveys to assess over 30 performance indicators, providing a comprehensive overview of the entire passenger journey.

In 2022, Hyderabad airport was recognised as the ‘Best Airport by Size and Region’ in the 15-25 Million Passengers Per Annum category in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Our ongoing investments in cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions underscore our commitment to making travel enjoyable and experiential. This acknowledgment is a testament to the dedication and tireless efforts of our team and all airport stakeholders. As part of our nearly completed expansion, we’ve introduced new facilities and enhanced on-ground infrastructure within the terminal and airside areas, contributing to operational efficiency, customer convenience, and an elevated airport experience,” said Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited.

Hyderabad airport has secured a place among the top three global airports for nine consecutive years (2009 to 2017) and held the world number one position four times.

