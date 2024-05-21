RGIA records highest single-day air passenger traffic on April 20

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) recorded its highest ever single-day passenger traffic of 79,000 on April 20, according to monthly data released by GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited. On the same day, the airport also achieved its highest ever single-day Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) of 544 aircraft.

The report shows that the airport handled 21.9 lakh passengers in April, marking a 9% year-on-year (YoY) increase and a 1% month-on-month (MoM) decrease. Additionally, there were 15,660 Air Traffic Movements in April, a 11% YoY increase and a 2% MoM decrease.

In April, the airport received the ‘Best Airport Staff in India and South Asia’ award from Skytrax.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.