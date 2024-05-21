ADVERTISEMENT

RGIA records highest single-day air passenger traffic on April 20

Published - May 21, 2024 05:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) recorded its highest ever single-day passenger traffic of 79,000 on April 20, according to monthly data released by GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited. On the same day, the airport also achieved its highest ever single-day Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) of 544 aircraft.

The report shows that the airport handled 21.9 lakh passengers in April, marking a 9% year-on-year (YoY) increase and a 1% month-on-month (MoM) decrease. Additionally, there were 15,660 Air Traffic Movements in April, a 11% YoY increase and a 2% MoM decrease.

In April, the airport received the ‘Best Airport Staff in India and South Asia’ award from Skytrax.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US