GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

RGIA records highest single-day air passenger traffic on April 20

Published - May 21, 2024 05:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) recorded its highest ever single-day passenger traffic of 79,000 on April 20, according to monthly data released by GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited. On the same day, the airport also achieved its highest ever single-day Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) of 544 aircraft.

The report shows that the airport handled 21.9 lakh passengers in April, marking a 9% year-on-year (YoY) increase and a 1% month-on-month (MoM) decrease. Additionally, there were 15,660 Air Traffic Movements in April, a 11% YoY increase and a 2% MoM decrease.

In April, the airport received the ‘Best Airport Staff in India and South Asia’ award from Skytrax.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / award and prize / air transport / record

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.