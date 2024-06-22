RGIA records highest ever monthly passenger traffic in May

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) achieved a record in passenger traffic this May. According to the monthly report released by GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited, the airport handled an all-time high of 82,300 passengers on May 18. RGIA saw a total of 23.9 lakh passengers throughout the month, reflecting an 11% year-on-year (YoY) increase and a 9% month-on-month (MoM) rise.

The airport also recorded 15,861 aircraft movements in May, marking a 10% YoY increase and a 1% MoM increase. The busiest day for aircraft movements was May 4, with 548 flights. Additionally, the airport began constructing a new cargo terminal in May. The initial phase will have a capacity of 50,000 metric tonnes, with plans for future expansion to 1 lakh metric tonnes.

