RGIA reconnects to Qatar

HYDERABAD

22 September 2020 00:02 IST

GMR led Hyderabad International Airport is re-connected with Doha, Qatar, weekly twice every Saturday and Sunday. Qatar Airways resumed its operations from September 13.

Hyderabad International Airport in addition has resumed services to United Arab Emirates (UAE) as well with the resumption of Etihad Airways between Hyderabad and Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the UAE.

The connectivity recommenced from Sept. 20 and is available thrice a week, every Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

International carriers like Emirates, Fly Dubai and Air Arabia have already reconnected UAE, an official spokesman said on Monday. Passengers can book tickets for these services through the airline websites, as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India. All passengers will have to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“We are extremely pleased to resume flights to Hyderabad, especially in this distinct case of an air bubble between the two countries,” said Area Sales Manager, South Asia sub-continent, Qatar Airways, Karthik Viswanathan.

“We are delighted to announce the return of scheduled services connecting Hyderabad to more cities across our global network. The easing of restrictions and opening of this route is an important first step and a great development for travellers,” said VP India sub-continent, Etihad Airways, Neerja Bhatia.

Under the Air Transport Bubble arrangement, airlines like British Airways have resumed operations connecting Hyderabad to the UK and beyond, the press release added.