RGIA ready for passengers with new safety norms in place

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad geared up for resumption of domestic flights.

24 May 2020 00:03 IST

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) operating the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) announced that it was all set to provide a safe and healthy environment with a robust contact-less boarding for passengers flying in and out of the city now that domestic flight operations will resume from May 25.

Provisions have been made for thermal scanning of passengers and they will be encouraged to check in at home or use self-check-in facility, self-bag tag facility, scan and fly etc. One hand baggage and one check-in baggage will be allowed and queue managers are being deployed for social distancing and to avoid crowding, said an official spokesman on Saturday.

About 48 self-check-in kiosks are in place and they are safely staggered as per social-distancing norms across the forecourt area and at check-in for passengers to scan QR codes displayed on each kiosk and capture the screen of self check-in kiosk on their mobile phones and receive the print of boarding card and baggage tags for bag drop in no time. All these kiosks dispense both boarding cards and baggage tags for check-in luggage for all major airlines.

Passengers wearing mask need to display their government ID and scan the bar code with the camera cum-scanner for CISF personnel to validate passengers’ credentials for entry to the terminal. Checked-in passengers with baggage have the option to use self-check-in kiosks to print baggage tag and then use either check-in counter or self-bag drop facility to do it on their own or approach staff deployed at the counter. Every check-in counter has protective shield to prevent contact between airline staff and passenger.

Mobile scanner kiosks are conveniently placed at hand baggage divesting points next to each X-ray machine in-feed, so passengers using the mobile boarding facility can scan their boarding pass QR code for verification/validation by CISF personnel before divesting the phones for screening; once the travel details are scanned, the phone along with the hand baggage can be placed in tray for X-ray scan and passenger can proceed for security frisking.

Passengers having hard copy of boarding pass can straight away divest their hand baggage for X-ray screening and proceed for security check and at the frisking point, such passengers can scan the boarding pass bar code themselves at the kiosk placed next to the CISF personnel on duty and proceed.

Social distance markings have been put in food courts, lifts, seating etc. All boarding gates have contact-less e- boarding gates with boarding card scanners for passengers to just flash their boarding cards to verify flight details and proceed to board the aircraft. All incoming and outgoing baggage will be disinfected at the sanitisation tunnel developed in-house by the airport team. “We are all set to commence operations after a gap of almost two months. We are fully geared to provide a safe and healthy environment for passengers while they travel," said airport CEO SGK Kishore.