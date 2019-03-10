RGIA passenger traffic up by 31%

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here registered 30.74% increase in passenger traffic last year, as compared to passenger movement in 2016.

Last year, airline passenger movement was 2,09,07,570, as against 1,59,91,023 the previous year, said Sudhir Kumar, Commandant of CISF here. He said Hyderabad airport reported 1,73,145 aircraft movements last year, representing a rise of 22.68% in 2017 over the total of 1,41,128 aircraft movements.

“Witnessing exponential passenger growth by 30.74% and increase of flights by 22.68% compared to 2017, the CISF, which guards RGIA and other airports across the country, has adopted latest technology to upgrade its security system,” he said on the golden jubilee Raising Day of CISF at its campus in Mamidipally. The force is prepared to tackle any unlawful interference to the civil aviation, Mr Kumar said.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, CEO, S.G.K. Kishore said: “CISF has been meticulously delivering top-notch security to the hypersensitive Hyderabad International Airport.”

With a motto to provide security with a smile, Hyderabad airport unit of CISF has been our indispensable partner and takes responsibility during volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous times to thwart any unforeseen incidents, he said. “The force has been a valuable collaborator towards upgrading technological innovation that has made the airport a pioneer in path-breaking passenger-centric services,” Mr Kishore said.

Face recognition technology on a trial basis, the introduction of the automatic tray retrieval system, seamless e-boarding, express security check lanes, no-stamping of boarding cards are among several other initiatives introduced at RGIA. Mr. Kishore said that in the last few years the airport is witnessing several first-time flyers.

Foreigners Regional Registration Officer of Bureau of Immigration K Raghuram Reddy, Chief Operating Officer, GHIAL, Manish Sinha and security head Bharat Kamdar were present.