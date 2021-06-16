RGIA installs advanced video analytics

Smart queue management solution helps staff to constantly monitor various key parameters such as peak passenger waiting time and take corrective actions.

HYDERABAD

16 June 2021 22:54 IST

The technology will enhance security, improve passenger experience at the airport

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) which has pioneered many technological initiatives for a passenger-friendly journey, has implemented Queue Management Systems combining IoT security cameras and AI video analytics that help improve passenger experience by reducing waiting time at passenger touch points.

It has collaborated with AllGoVision Technologies in this implementation where smart queue management solution uses advanced camera-based video analytics to help the staff to constantly monitor various key parameters such as peak passenger waiting time and take corrective actions as needed which are very essential for the safety of both passengers and airport staff in these pandemic times.

Advanced video analytics platform analyses the video feed from various cameras and uses Deep Learning (DL) based Artificial Intelligence (AI) models to accurately estimate passenger statistics over time. It is also using the technology for enhanced security such as camera tampering, loitering, parking violation, object classification, wrong way detection and left object detection.

e-boarding facility

The airport has already successfully converted all the elevators in the airport from traditional push-button controls to a safer touch-less alternative, heightening passenger safety.

Hyderabad International Airport is also the only airport having paperless e-boarding facility for all domestic travellers. Shortly this is to be extended to all other airlines for international travellers too in a phased manner, said a press release.