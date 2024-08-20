ADVERTISEMENT

RGIA gets third consecutive Best Airport award

Published - August 20, 2024 06:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) wins the Best Airport at the India Travel Awards | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has once again been recognised as the Best Airport at the India Travel Awards, marking its third consecutive win.

“We’re thrilled to announce a hat-trick of success. Hyderabad airport has secured the Best Airport award at the India Travel Awards. This recognition highlights our commitment to excellence, particularly in innovative social media engagement and outstanding airline support. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our industry partners, travellers, and everyone who has supported us along the way,” the airport shared in a post on X.

