RGIA gets Airport Service Quality award

Hyderabad International Airport has once again won laurels in the annual Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey with the airport being adjudged ‘Best Airport by Size and Region’ in Asia-Pacific Region for 2020, in its category of 15-25 million passengers per annum (MPPA).

ACI World director general Luis Felipe de Oliveira said in a message: “I am pleased to advise that Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has earned the 2020 ASQ Award for Best Airport by Size and Region. During this most difficult and challenging of years, your customers have spoken and recognised the successful efforts of your team in providing a superior customer experience under trying circumstances. My deepest thanks and warmest congratulations to all your team.”

“We feel honoured that our passengers have chosen us. This achievement is a testament to the untiring efforts of all our stakeholders who have worked hard during the testing times of the pandemic. This award inspires us to strive to provide a delightful passenger experience,” said Airport CEO Pradeep Panicker.

GMR Airports chief innovation officer SGK Kishore said amid COVID-19, the airport is committed to a safe and seamless passenger experience.

ASQ is the world’s leading airport passenger service and benchmarking programme measuring passenger satisfaction while they are travelling through an airport.

The airport has been consistently ranked in ACI-ASQ Passenger Survey among the Global Top three airports for nine consecutive years (2009 to 2017) including World No. 1 four times in 2009, 2010, 2016 & 2017 in the 5-15 MPPA category. It ranked World No. 4 in 2018 in the 15-25 MPPA category, said a press release.