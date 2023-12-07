HamberMenu
‘RGIA expansion will elevate flight movements to 50 per hour’

Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, V.K. Singh, shared the details in response to an question from Dr. K Laxman in Rajya Sabha

December 07, 2023 07:23 am | Updated 07:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad. | Photo Credit: File photo

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) is undergoing an expansion, which will elevate its current capacity of 42 flight movements per hour to well over 50 movements per hour.

During the question hour in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, V.K. Singh, shared these details in response to an question from Dr. K Laxman.

In response to the query regarding the enhancement of Hyderabad airport’s capacity, Minister VK Singh stated, “Presently, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport operates with a single runway, accommodating up to 42 movements per hour.

The airport management has initiated airside expansion endeavours at Hyderabad airport, encompassing the construction of Rapid Exit Taxiways (RET), an Additional Parallel Taxiway, Apron and Taxi-lanes, as well as a Ground Service Equipment (GSE) Tunnel.

These strategic enhancements are part of a comprehensive plan aimed at augmenting the runway’s capacity from the existing 42 movements per hour to a robust capacity exceeding 50 movements per hour.”

