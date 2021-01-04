RGIA, Dubai airport sign pact for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

HYDERABAD

04 January 2021 23:18 IST

Majority of Indian-manufactured vaccines expected to be exported from Hyderabad

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited and Dubai airport are coming together to build an exclusive ‘vaccine air freight corridor product’ called ‘HYDXB-VAXCOR’ which stands for Hyderabad to Dubai global vaccine corridor.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport CEO Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo Saurabh Kumar and executive vice president-commercial, Dubai Airports Corporation executive vice-president Eugene Barry signed a memorandum of understanding to this effect in a virtual ceremony recently, informed a press release.

The pact comes in the backdrop of Hyderabad being home to one of the biggest concentrations of vaccine manufacturing capacity in the world, and it is expected a majority of Indian manufactured vaccines will be exported from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here to various parts of the globe. It is also expected to cater to import requirements of manufactures and utilise air connectivity for domestic distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, said an official spokesman on Monday.

Both airports will be according priority to the temperature-sensitive vaccine shipments moving between both for further connections to various continents as part of ‘HYDXB-VAXCOR’. It will facilitate simplified processes and infrastructural support to streamline the journey of COVID-19 vaccine from the manufacturing unit to the airport and hub logistics to delivery to end-customers.

Both have identified each other as key strategic air cargo partners to leverage global distribution eco-system for vaccine supply chain to exporters and importers from either countries. Technology collaboration to work on an Integrated IT solution to provide end-to-end visibility, including shipment temperature and status tracking for the customers, while cargo is in transit between both cities and onwards journey to various destinations is to be done.

“We are also significantly upgrading our handling capacities for COVID-19 vaccine shipments requiring cold to ultra-cold temperature ranges to become the largest air cargo centre both for export/imports and domestic distribution of the vaccine,” said Mr. Panicker.