RGIA declared best airport by size and region in Asia-Pacific

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, has been declared the best airport by size and region in the Asia-Pacific region for 2021. This is in the category of 15 million to 25 million passengers per annum.

Speaking on the achievement, GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker said, “Since the onset of COVID, we have implemented many new safe, secure and customer friendly, tech-driven initiatives to make the passengers’ journey through the airport safe and seamless. I thank all our airport stakeholders for their unwavering support. Our motto of ‘Passenger is Prime’ is ingrained in all our initiatives.”

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general, ACI World, congratulated GMR Hyderabad International Airport and said that the award reflects their commitment to improving passenger experience.