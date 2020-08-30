RGIA bags energy efficiency awards

GMR led Hyderabad International Airport has won the prestigious awards of National Energy Leader and Excellent Energy Efficient Unit at the 21st National Awards for “Excellence in Energy Management” organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) – Godrej Green Business Centre (GBC) during the 19th edition of Energy Efficiency Summit, Virtual Conference and Exposition on Energy Efficiency held from August 6 - 28.

GHIAL has been recognised with Excellent Energy Efficient Unit and National Energy Leader honour for the 4th and 2nd year in a row, respectively. GHIAL digitally received the awards on August 28 amidst industry dignitaries and participants on the last day of the event.

The airport has saved substantial energy of around 4.55 million units owing to its consistent and sustainable approach towards energy efficiency measures, which has also led to a rapid dip in Green House Gas emissions. It is also a Carbon Neutral Airport having Level 3 + Neutrality Accreditation from ACI under its ACA programme, an official spokesman said.