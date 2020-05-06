RGI Airport gears up to receive stranded nationals

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) is all set to be in a new avatar for the expected evacuated nationals from other countries in the next few days and for domestic flights whenever they are allowed to operate by the government post lockdown.

Common use self service kiosks making use of mobiles, automatic hand sanitisers at hygiene stations for frequent washing at different points across the terminal, contact-less drinking water facility, hands-free elevator control with foot pedals, automatic scrubbing of escalators, and cleaning handrails at various places, for passenger safety are getting ready.

This is apart from the mandatory social distancing markings at all points — seating, security checks, retail, baggage, counters, boarding buses and other places — along with acrylic glass shields in counters to separate passengers from security personnel, who will also be sporting full body protection suits, especially during screening, informed an official spokesman on Wednesday.

Passengers will have to use web check-in before arriving at the airport and contact-less terminal entry system is put in place to avoid any possible contact with security personnel. Temperature screening with automated thermal cameras will be done at all entry points, self check-ins and self bag drops are going to be the norm.

Airport authorities have fine-tuned the exercise of frequent sanitisation and disinfection of trays, metal detectors and monitors as well as seats, aero-bridges and boarding gates after every departure. Thermal screening is mandatory for those arriving too, using non-contact temperature screeners and thermal screening cameras.

Self-declaration forms will be taken for a record of passengers’ travel history, health status and contact details. A dedicated waiting room has been provided if a passenger is found symptomatic and further screening is required. Separate designated areas of bus entry, baggage reclaim and thermal screening areas have been put in place for arrivals from countries with community transmission, he said.

Frequent sanitisation and cleaning of customs and immigration counters after every flight movement is to be taken up. Digital payments and food takeaways in eating places with staff sporting PPE kits will be in place while all airport employees will be checked everyday for health status.

Trial options in apparel stores and food sampling will be suspended as also prayer and smoking rooms. Baggage belts are being retrofitted with an automated system that provide a 360⁰ sanitisation mechanism, he added.