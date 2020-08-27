RFCL to commence production of urea from October

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy addressing a virtual conference on Thursday.

HYDERABAD

27 August 2020 21:35 IST

Fertilizers to be produced need to be supplied to Telangana farmers on priority and local youth should get employment opportunities, says Kishan Reddy

Urea production from Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) is expected to commence from October this year while the scheduled date of commercial operations is mid-November. The anticipated mechanical completion of the plant is by September 20, officials concerned informed Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday.

The commissioning activities will take five to six weeks for urea production after the machinery is ready. The plant was supposed to start operations from June 30 but due to lockdown and COVID-19, it got put off for four to five months, he was told during a virtual review meeting held with the project officials and other representatives.

RFCL, a joint venture of Engineers India Limited, National Fertilizers Limited and Fertilizers Corporation of India is being taken up with the revised project cost of ₹ 6,175 crore (₹ 1,721 crore equity and ₹ 4,454 crore debts). Original estimated cost was ₹ 5,254 crore and the gas-based plant has the capacity to produce 1.27 million tonnes of urea per annum. NFL and EIL will have 26% equity, GAIL has 14.3%, FCIL, Telangana government 11% while the rest is with others. The plant has capacity to produce 2,200 tonnes per day of ammonia also.

The Minister discussed various aspects related to the commissioning date of the project, urea production, distribution and local employment. He made it clear that the fertilizers about to be produced at the facility need to be supplied to the Telangana farmers on priority and local youth should get employment opportunities through the plant. Seeking expedition of the project execution, Mr. Reddy at the same time also cautioned on the safety precautions to be taken in view of the recent incidents. FCL officials sought the deployment of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the plant, for which the Minister concurred.

Mr. Kishan Reddy is expected to visit the plant in September last week. Executive director Rajan Thapar, General Manager (Mech) V.K.Bangar and other officials were present during the virtual meeting.