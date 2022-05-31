RFCL seeks time from TSPCB to follow norms

The Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) has urged the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) to give it some time to take adequate measures to fully comply with the “Consent for Operation (CFO) order and other stipulated norms”.

The appeal comes in the wake of the orders served by the TSPCB on the RFCL management on Saturday to stop production in the plant for alleged non-compliance of the consent conditions and failure to take adequate measures to control ammonia emissions from the plant in Ramagundam of Peddapalli district.

According to sources, RFCL officials on Monday apprised PCB officials concerned of the imperative need for continuous production of urea to meet the huge demand for fertilizers from farmers.

The TSPCB officials reportedly responded to their appeal positively paving the way for resumption of urea production at RFCL in Ramagundam, sources added.