RFCL products to be sold by NFL under Kisan brand

The Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL), which is all set to start production from this year-end, has decided to brand its fertilizers as ‘Kisan’ urea and ammonia as it would be marketed by the National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), one of the partners of the RFCL.

The shelved Fertilizer Corporation of India (FCI) Ramagundam is being revived as Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited jointly by the National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) and Engineers India Limited (EIL) at a cost of ₹5,600 crore.

Both the companies hold 26% share each, the Telangana government and the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), which supplies gas for the production of fertilizers, hold 11 % each in the RFCL. The balance shares were allocated to a Denmark firm. The RFCL is using Italian technology for the production of urea and Denmark technology for the production of ammonia. The plant would produce 3,850 metric tonnes of urea and 2,200 metric tonnes of ammonia per day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the revival and construction of RFCL in 2016.

When the unit was under the FCI, the fertilizer was sold under the ‘Swasthik’ brand. Under the new avatar the products would be sold under the NFL’s ‘Kisan’ brand as the NFL is marketing the product. The RFCL had entered into an agreement with the NFL for marketing of the Kisan brand fertilizers.

Sources said that the Kisan brand fertilizers of the RFCL would be marketed by the NFL and with the logo of RFCL.

Since Telangana has a share in the RFCL, it would be getting its share of fertilizers to meet the requirement of the farmers in the State. The remaining fertilizers would be allocated to entire south India as per the Central government norms. The RFCL is expected to produce 12.70 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizers annually. The government is committed to provide 40 MWs of power, 0.5 tmc ft of water from Sripada Yellampalli project (SYP) and four-lane road from Rajiv Rahadhari to the RFCL plant site for the transportation of fertilizers.