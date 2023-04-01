ADVERTISEMENT

RFCL dispatches more than 8.44 lakh metric tonnes of neem-coated urea in 2022-2023 fiscal

April 01, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) has dispatched more than 8.44 lakh metric tonnes of neem-coated urea to different places in Telangana and neighbouring States in the financial year (2022-2023).

Out of this total dispatch, 50.97% was dispatched to Telangana, 18.22% to Andhra Pradesh, 21.42% to Karnataka, 4.14% to Maharashtra, 2.07% to Chhattisgarh and 3.17% to Tamil Nadu, an RFCL press release said.

RFCL has also achieved best energy consumption figures of 4.980 G Cal/MT of urea against a design of 5.0 G Cal/MT in the 2022-2023 fiscal, Chief General Manager, RFCL, Sudhir Kumar Jha said in the press release.

RFCL is a prestigious project taken up by the Government of India with the “Make in India” initiative to provide adequate and timely availability of urea at affordable prices to farmers for maximising agricultural production in the country.

RFCL started its commercial production on March 22, 2021. It was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 12, 2022.

