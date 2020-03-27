RFCL commissioning delayed

The spurt in COVID-19 cases and the Union government declaring the lockdown till April 14 cast its impact on the commercial production of fertilizers by the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) in Peddapalli district.

The Union government had taken up revival of the closed Fertilizer Corporation of India (FCI) as RFCL at the existing plant area and incorporated it on February 17, 2015, as a gas-based urea manufacturing plant in Ramagundam. The authorities had planned commissioning of the urea plant before March 31.

However, the outbreak of the virus in the country and the lockdown by the government affected the commissioning of the plant. The authorities stopped all the pre-commissioning activities following the declaration of holiday for employees, including outsourcing staff.

The pre-commissioning works such as target plate flushing for turbine lines, Co2 section commissioning activities, and urea plant water flushing were stalled following the lockdown.

Sources said they would assess the situation after restoration of normalcy in the country. The remobilisation of contractors and manpower for starting the work afresh from the present status would be taken up only after the virus was completely wiped out from the country, they said.

The RFCL is a joint venture with the National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) and Engineers India limited (EIL) holding 26% equity each, the Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited and the Telangana government 11% each, GAIL India Limited 14.3%and the HTAS consortium 11.7%.

The foundation stone for the revival of the plant was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 7, 2016, at an estimated cost of ₹5,500 crore. The State government had also provided all assistance for the project such as laying internal roads in the plant and township areas, electricity supply and water supply from the Sripada Yellampall Project.

The RFCL is taking measures for reducing emission by installing a modern sewage treatment plant and checking air pollution by erecting tall chimneys. The plant would produce 3,850 metric tonnes of urea and 2,200 metric tonnes of ammonia per day. Godowns to store 20,000 metric tonnes of ammonia and 40,000 tonnes of urea are under construction.