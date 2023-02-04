(Revised) Singareni worker killed in freak accident in Peddapalli district

February 04, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

A 28-year-old trainee welder died in a freak accident at the Open Cast Project (OCP-I) in the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)’s Ramagundam-III area in Peddapalli district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as B Jainath Kumar, a native of Chunchupalli in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Jainath Kumar sustained serious injuries when an acetylene gas cylinder accidentally exploded at the surface feeder area in the OCP-I during the first shift on Saturday morning, sources said.

He was immediately shifted to the Area Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

He is survived by wife and a three-year-old son.

In a separate incident, a 59-year-old coal worker, identified as Prakash Rao, died of heart attack during the night shift at OCP-III in RG-II area in the same district late on Friday night.