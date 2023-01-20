( Revised) Jagtial municipality passes resolution against draft master plan

January 20, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - JAGTIAL

Amid widespread protests by farmers of six villages against the draft master plan for Jagtial town, the Jagtial municipal council has passed a resolution outrightly rejecting the contentious draft master plan.

According to sources, a unanimous decision to this effect was taken at an emergency meeting of the urban local body held in the district headquarters town of Jagtial on Friday. The resolution sought constitution of a committee to prepare a fresh master plan for Jagtial town without including the villages surrounding the town in it.

Aggrieved farmers from six villages adjoining Jagtial town have been protesting the draft master plan alleging that it showed their agricultural lands in the proposed industrial, recreation, public and semi-public zones.

The simmering concerns over the alleged potential loss of agricultural lands among farmers of six villages - Narsingapur, Mothe, Timmapur, Tippannapet, Hasnabad and Ambaripet led to widespread protests in the district headquarters town over the past few days.

Against this backdrop, the emergency meeting of the municipal council was convened, and a unanimous resolution was passed outrightly rejecting the draft master plan.

Jagtial MLA M Sanjay Kumar, municipal chairperson B Shravani and the municipal councillors attended the meeting.

In a statement, Ms Shravani said a unanimous resolution was passed cancelling the draft master plan in view of the widespread objections raised by farmers against it.

Stating that the BRS government is a pro-farmer regime, she appealed to the farmers to call off their protest saying they won’t lose an inch of land.