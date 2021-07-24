‘Revise land rates before acquisition’

Gudatipally oustees urge authorities

The oustees of Gudatipally of Akkannapet mandal have appealed to the authorities to revise the land rates and start the process of land acquisition only after that. They have also requested for a detailed project report (DPR) of Gouravelli reservoir under which the village will submerge.

Gouravelli reservoir was proposed with 1.4 tmc ft initially and administrative sanction was accorded in 2007 while clearances from environment and forest department were obtained in 2003, tribal welfare department in 2004 and from Central Planning Commission in 2005. The proposed land for the reservoir was 1,814 acres which was already acquired.

“Though the project capacity was increased to 8.4 tmc ft, permissions were not accorded to that extent. Hence, the proposed land acquisition will not stand good before the court of law. The authorities have to conduct social impact assessment and ascertain whether our land are really required or not. Primary notification has to be issued only after obtaining our consent,” said oustees in the memorandum submitted to Husnabad Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) M. Jayachandra Reddy on Friday.

The RDO had conducted an inquiry on the objections filed by farmers for the required land acquisition of 272 acres.

“Instead of furnishing complete details, you have issued notices. This is highly objectionable. Provide us complete details regarding the project. Based on that, we will raise our objections within 60 days,” the oustees added.

“We have also asked for revision of land rates, which was announced by the State government recently. It has to be implemented while acquiring our land,” Baddam Raji Reddy of Gudatipally told The Hindu.