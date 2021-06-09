Review party losses since 2014 elections: VHR

Former Parliamentarian and senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao said the party has not reviewed so far the series of election losses since 2014 and if Congress has to win in 2023 there should be a serious introspection in the party’s functioning.

In the light of rumours that new Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief would be announced soon, he said the new leader should be chosen after consulting senior leaders and taking their views. He alleged that the AICC in-charge for Telangana, Manickam Tagore had not been taking the party functioning seriously. Mr. Rao said supporters of some leaders had been abusing him but the PCC president, N Uttam Kumar Reddy has not responded so far either to condemn or take action.