Revenue, other staff appeal for full payment of salary

HYDERABAD

23 May 2020 23:20 IST

The staff want govt. to give postings to tahsildars-in-waiting

Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association has represented to the government to address their long pending issues in the Revenue Department and pay full salary for the month of May along with dues of last two months.

TRESA president Vanga Ravinder Reddy and general secretary K. Gautam Kumar met Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar here on Saturday and said that postings be given to tahsildars who have been in waiting for more than six months. The request of some employees for transfers owing to special circumstances be considered without further delay.

There are 120 Deputy Collector vacancies in the department and the Deputy Collector promotions were not being given for the last four years, they said and requested that these posts be filled by way of adhoc promotions.

There are also tahsildar vacancies not being filled for the last four years and they be filled by conducting DPC, they said.

The association urged the government to exempt the Revenue employees from GO No.27 as they were working 24x7 in the lockdown period imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus despite the threat of transmission of virus. Revenue employees from the Village Revenue Assistant cadre to the Deputy Collectors have been working hard and they be paid full salaries.

The association appealed for payment of advance salary for the month of May on the eve of Ramzan festival to be celebrated on May 25.

The newly recruited probationary Deputy Tahsildars be issued posting orders so as to enable the government to utilise their services.

The association leaders in a statement said that the Chief Secretary responded positively to their issues and said that orders would be issued to the tahsildars in-waiting in two days and other issues would be addressed after the lockdown.

Telangana VROs Welfare Association State president G. Upendra Rao, general secretary H. Sudhakar Rao and others have appealed to the government to pay May month salary in full.

Though the Revenue employees discharged their responsibilities and worked for curbing the spread of Covid-19, government with a “vindictive attitude” paid only 50% salaries for the last two months. Apart from May month salary, dues of last two months should also be paid, they said.

A protest was staged with black badges at Kothagudum in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Saturday demanding payment of full salary for the month of May, dues of last two months.

The protest was staged in accordance with the call given by the JAC of employees, teachers, pensioners, out sourcing and contract employees.