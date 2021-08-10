Hyderabad

Revenue officer caught taking bribe

Officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested Neredugomma’s Mandal Revenue Inspector Orsu Ram Srinu after he was reportedly caught red-handed with a bribe.

The ACB stated that the officer had demanded ₹20,000 from one Mudavath Redya, to transfer the inquiry report of government-allotted house plots to beneficiaries, to the Tahsildar for further action. In Redya’s case, his mother and wife were beneficiaries.

The officer was trapped at his residence at Hanuman Nagar in Devarakonda and the said amount was recovered from his motorcycle’s side box. The accused officer was arrested and later produced before the judge for ACB cases in Hyderabad.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2021 8:18:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/revenue-officer-caught-taking-bribe/article35840800.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY