Revenue officer caught taking bribe

Officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested Neredugomma’s Mandal Revenue Inspector Orsu Ram Srinu after he was reportedly caught red-handed with a bribe.

The ACB stated that the officer had demanded ₹20,000 from one Mudavath Redya, to transfer the inquiry report of government-allotted house plots to beneficiaries, to the Tahsildar for further action. In Redya’s case, his mother and wife were beneficiaries.

The officer was trapped at his residence at Hanuman Nagar in Devarakonda and the said amount was recovered from his motorcycle’s side box. The accused officer was arrested and later produced before the judge for ACB cases in Hyderabad.