Revenue melas to be held in municipalities till Sept. 15

Issues relating to property tax to be settled

The State government has decided to conduct Revenue Melas in all municipalities two days a week to settle issues relating to property tax.

The Municipal Administration department said the revenue melas would be conducted on every Monday and Wednesday till September 15 and people could utilise the opportunity to redress their grievance related to property tax payment. People can represent issues like receiving tax over and above the assessed amount, double assessment, availing 90 per cent waiver on interest under the one-time settlement scheme, mistakes in the entries like name and change of name of owners after transaction, among others during the revenue melas.

Senior officials would be available in the municipal offices across the State between 10.30 am and 1.30 pm during the two days to redress the grievances raised by the people. Interested people should carry necessary documents like assessment copy, mutation/registration documents and others to the revenue melas.