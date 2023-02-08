Revanth’s comments trigger protest in undivided Warangal

February 08, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - MAHABUBABAD

After his remarks on “Pragathi Bhavan” (Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s official residence) drew ire from the ruling BRS cadre, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy said he reflected the perception of people of Telangana that the Pragathi Bhavan remained out of bounds for general public and even for the Telangana martyrs’ families.

Mr Reddy’s reported comments that “even if Naxalites blow up Pragathi Bhavan it would be an inconsequential thing for people who don’t have access to it” during his ongoing padayatra at Mulugu on Tuesday night stoked a controversy.

Infuriated over the TPCC chief’s comments, the ruling BRS cadre set ablaze his effigies at Narsampet, Duggondi and various other parts of the undivided Warangal district on Wednesday in protest against his comments on Pragathi Bhavan. Several BRS leaders filed complaints at various police stations in composite Warangal district seeking stern action against Mr Reddy for what they called his “indiscreet remarks.”

In a brief interaction with media at Penugonda in Mahabubabad district on Wednesday morning, Mr Reddy said, “Cases are not new to me. I have only reflected the perception of people of Telangana over Pragathi Bhavan.”

“Those who conspired against the Telangana movement are getting red carpet welcome there, but common people are being denied access to it,” he alleged.

“The sprawling Pragathi Bhavan was constructed in the heart of Hyderabad with public money and what is its use if it remains out of bounds for general public. Pragathi Bhavan is meant for Praja Darbars to redress the grievances of people,” he said.

“The “Hath Se Hath Jodo” padayatra is peaceful mass contact programme to highlight the woes of people and mobilise public support to free the State from the Gadi (feudal) rule,” Mr Reddy said while speaking at a roadside meeting near Penugonda as part of his foot march later in the day.