Revanth writes to Modi

Hyderabad

31 August 2020 23:17 IST

‘Probe power plant accident’

Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order for an inquiry by the CBI and the Central Electricity Authority into the Srisailam Power Plant fire accident to find the ‘criminal conspiracy’ and the technical failures that led to the tragic incident.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, he said nine employees lost their lives, and equipment worth hundreds of crores damaged due to the negligence of the State authorities involved.

He claimed that Srisailam power plant lacked basic safety provisions including fire alarm alert, fire suppression system, fire hazard risk assessment, emergency action plan and training of the employees for emergency situations as per the ‘Recommended Practice for Fire Protection for Hydroelectric Generating Power’ mentioned in the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Code number 850. Moreover, for the past several years, multiple red flags were raised about the poor maintenance of accompanying structures, including the structural integrity of the dam itself, on which the plant is built. “Concerns were also raised at the 39th meeting of the National Committee on Dam Safety (NCDS) in February 2019 but the State government of Telangana failed to act,” he said in the letter. Mr. Reddy said the State govt. has not been paying its dues to the Transmission Corporation for past several years and in turn, it was unable to pay to TS Genco, which produces power and supplies to TS Transco. Up-gradation of safety measures were requested by the power plant management but due to lack of funds, Genco failed to address these concerns thus resulting in this accident, he claimed.

The Congress leader said it is also important to investigate the alleged corruption in the power purchases by the Telangana Energy Department and Telangana Power Utility Corporations. “Whether a decrease in power production due to the mishap is in any way facilitating the business of the private players involved in power production,” he asked.

He said an independent body constituted by the Central Electricity Authority with a team of experts with no conflict of interest must investigate. The enquiry should also cover the present heads of the TS Transco and Genco, who he claimed were retired from service long ago and not competent enough to lead such organisations.

Though the Telangana government has ordered for a CID enquiry, the truth will never come out as they will not pin point the senior officials of the government blamed for the incident, he claimed.