Revanth tests positive

Hyderabad

24 March 2021 00:35 IST

Congress MP and TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy has tested positive for coronavirus and has isolated himself.

In a tweet, Mr. Reddy revealed that he has been tested positive and has isolated himself on the advice of doctors. He also asked people who have been in contact with him for the past few days to take precaution. Mr. Reddy has been mingling with people through his programmes in the State and recently had taken up a padayatra where in thousands of people participated.

