Revanth starts free meal service at Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad

15 May 2021 22:53 IST

‘1,000 people will be served food daily’

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president and Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy started a free meal service at Gandhi Hospital, where 1,000 people would be served food daily, including doctors, nurses, patients and their dependants.

Mr. Reddy said that the free meal service was started on a call given by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to its cadre to reach out to people affected with COVID in whatever way they could. Meals would continue till lockdown is lifted in the State.

The Congress MP said that people coming from all over the State and also neighbouring States did not have access to food as the food joints are closed due to the lockdown. “The government has not come to the help of people in distress even during the first phase of lockdown last year and I do not expect it to do so now,” he said.

He alleged that Youth Congress workers reaching out to the needy in these turbulent times were being harassed by the police instead of extending cooperation. “The government is worried that its failures are being exposed by the Congress and that is the reason for the ‘witch-hunt’”, he sid.

The Congress leader also attacked the government charging it with negligence and arrogance in understanding the ground situation. “It has no comprehensive policy but is adopting a piecemeal method to deflect the growing criticism of its failures,” he said.

The Telangana Task Force committee on COVID was formed recently but consists of all the yes men of the government rather than experts from medical, research, technology and management fields, who can draw a good strategy on supply of vaccines and medicines, and suggest methods for implementation of their ideas for faster relief on shortage of oxygen and beds, he claimed.

The Congress MP also alleged that Remedesivir injections were available in the black market and some TRS leaders were being accused of hoarding them and supplying to their near and dear ones.

Mr. Reddy also said that the government had failed to curb corporate hospitals billing patients to the tune of lakhs for COVID treatment. “It is blind and deaf to the appeals of patients on this issue and it owes an answer to the people”. He said the Chhattisgarh government was providing ₹5,000 per month to children who have lost their parents due to COVID and Telangana government should adopt the same scheme immediately.