Revanth slams BRS government over ‘unfulfilled promises’ to Bhadrachalam

February 14, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy has accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of failing to deliver on his promises, including development of the historic Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam, by allocating ₹100 crore and implementation of a ₹1,000- crore package to construct houses for the residents of the flood-prone areas in the temple town.

Addressing a huge gathering at Ambedkar Centre in Bhadrachalam on Tuesday night as part of his “Hath Se Hath Jodo” padayatra, Mr. Reddy continued his tirade against the BRS dispensation in the State and the BJP regime at the Centre.

The Agency area of Bhadrachalam suffered grave injustices due to the transfer of five gram panchayats to the residuary Andhra Pradesh in 2014 and the State government’s recent decision to divide Bhadrachalam town into three separate panchayats, he alleged, accusing the BRS regime of grossly neglecting the temple town and the Bhadrachalam Agency as a whole in the last eight and a half years.

Alleging that tribal farmers, including the tenant and podu cultivators, were hit hard by the apathy of the BRS government, he said the Congress party would implement concrete measures to alleviate the woes of farmers and other toiling masses soon after coming to power.

He said, “The ‘Warangal Declaration’ unveiled by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be implemented in letter and spirit to usher in people’s government and lend a helping hand to farmers, labourers and all other sections. The Congress party will steadfastly strive to get Telangana rid of the autocratic and corrupt regime,” Mr. Reddy said, calling upon the party cadres to visit every household in their areas to spread the message of Rahul Gandhi’s historical pan-India “Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao and others spoke.