Revanth sees ‘scam’ of ₹1,000 cr. in Kokapet land sale

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy has alleged a ‘scam’ in the auction of lands at Kokapet and said he would soon reveals the details of people behind it.

He said the government should have got ₹3,000 crore for the lands but they were sold for ₹2,000 crores. People close to the government have made ₹1,000 crore in just one day and they will be exposed, he said.

In response to a question on the political party of Sharmila, he said it is an NGO and that he would prefer to comment on political parties and their activities. “Its better if media also ignores her and by doing that you would be doing great service to Telangana,” he said.