Revanth seeks new rail line

Hyderabad

25 September 2020 23:59 IST

TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy has urged Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to expedite the new Railway line proposed between Krishna (Makthal) and Vikarabad via Kodangal, apart from extension of MMTS from Secunderabad to Medchal; from Umdhanagar Railway Station to RGIA and from Secunderabad to Malkajgiri. In a Zoom interaction with the Minister on Friday, Mr. Reddy said there was a proposal for a green field Railway line between Krishna and Vikarabad via Kodangal and the State government also had agreed to give matching grant.

The line will immensely benefit this backward area and requested him to allot sufficient funds.

The MP wanted extension of MMTS from Secunderabad to Medchal that was sanctioned by the Railway Board. There is some delay from the State government in allocation of its share of funds, he said, and wanted him to take up with the State government.

Extension of MMTS from Umdhanagar to RGIA will help thousands to the airport daily and all it needs is laying of line of just 5.5 kms. Though both the State and the Central governments agreed for equal share, it is kept under wraps since the TRS came to power in 2014, he claimed.

The Congress leader also requested the Union Minister for modernisation of Alwal, Malkajgiri and Bolarum Railway stations as they are in bad shape. He also wanted the Minister to ensure construction of railway under bridges at Bolarum, Vajpayee Nagar, Gundlapochampally, Miyapur to Medchal Checkpost Road, Gowdavalli, Medchal and Dabirpur for smooth flow of traffic as gates at these places were leading to traffic jams.