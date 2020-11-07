Revanth seeks list of flood relief beneficiaries

Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy staged a dharna at the Malkajgiri Municipal Commissioner’s office on Friday demanding explanation from the Commissioner on the list of beneficiaries of ₹10,000 announced by the government for flood victims and the mode of payment.
Along with Congress workers and beneficiaries, he sat on a protest raising slogans against the government for ‘siphoning off’ the money. He also submitted hundreds of applications of victims who have not been included in the beneficiaries’ list so far.
He asked the Commissioner as to who prepared the list and who was distributing the money. Mr. Reddy said he had given video clips of TRS leaders distributing money instead of officials and asked him why cases were not filed against them.
He also asked the Commissioner why he was not invited for cash distribution despite being a Parliament member. At this, the latter remained silent. He said it was shameful that TRS leaders were ‘looting’ money meant for people suffering due to unprecedented floods. Congress leader Srisailam Yadav and others were present.
