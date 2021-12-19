Revanth seeks corrective measures in Inter results

Telangana Congress chief writes letter to Chief Minister

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy has accused the government of being insensitive to students, citing its silence in the large-scale failures in Intermediate exams.

In a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he raised the Intermediate results ‘fiasco’ and sought corrective measures. He said the government has to take the blame, adding that it had not learned any lessons of the 2019 episode when 23 students committed suicide allegedly due to faulty software in the tabulation of marks.

He said the government showed haste in conducting the exams and after promising stress-free examinations, students were forced to write the exam. No efforts were made to understand their learning capabilities after spending almost two years outside the classrooms. Conducting physical exams for online classes is something that misses the logic, he argued.

He said the government promised to place model papers and question bank on the web but conducted exams without doing so. Rural and poor students could not access online education and the results figures in the government college reflect the same with large number of failed students. That is precisely why 2,35,230 students failed out of the 4,59,242 who appeared, he said.

Mr. Reddy urged the Chief Minister to intervene and said the Congress party will wait for the government’s response before taking up the agitation to ensure justice to the failed students.