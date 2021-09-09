Revanth seeks CBI probe into Kokapet land sale

Hyderabad

09 September 2021 19:33 IST

‘₹1,000-crore loss to the exchequer owing to ‘manipulated’ auction’

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy has submitted a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director in New Delhi, seeking investigation into the recent sale of lands at Kokapet, alleging that the government suffered a loss of ₹1,000 crore, and also the role of officers involved in the entire process as the beneficiaries were close to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

In the letter, Mr. Reddy claimed that a Central PSU, MSTC, helped certain public servants of the Telangana government in ensuring that only a few companies could bid. The previous record of MSTC in the manipulation was well known, given the cases booked against its officials by the CBI.

The Congress chief alleged that two real estate groups of Hyderabad — Rajapushpa Group and My Home Group — garnered a major share of the land while a portion of it was taken by the brother of a ruling party MP. The huge price variation in the plots bought at the same place indicated that the sale was not fair. While one plot was purchased at ₹60.2 crore, the plot beside it fetched ₹31.2 crore only. The entire extent of 50 acres was purchased by the two big players, he said.

The Congress leader also claimed that the officials concerned had dissuaded many bidders from participating in the auction misusing their power. Both these groups had earlier obtained hundreds of acres in the IT Hub of Hyderabad at highly discounted prices and through questionable deals, he alleged.

In his complaint, Mr. Reddy claimed that MSTC, being the intermediary, did not reveal the names of the bidders of Neopolis, Kokapet, Golden Mile, who participated in the auction and the entire bidding process was shrouded in mystery. No information was shared with the public about other bidders.

The Congress leader argued that choosing MSTC, leaving aside the Telangana government’s e-auction platform that was more transparent and ensured secrecy of the bidders, was itself questionable. The entire process, therefore, required thorough investigation and forensic examination of the MSTC platform and the event, along with IP verification details, would establish the role played by public servants.

Later, speaking to reporters, he challenged BJP State president Bandi Sanjay to impress upon his party’s government in New Delhi for an inquiry into the land sale. “The BJP has been claiming of exposing TRS corruption but it never approached the Central agencies for an investigation,” he charged.