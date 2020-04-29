Hyderabad

Revanth sanctions ₹50 lakh to TIMS from MPLADS

Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy sanctioned ₹50 lakh for the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) from MPLADS funds for the construction of sewage treatment plant immediately as the hospital is being used for COVID-19 patients.

Mr. Reddy along with Congress leaders met Medchal Collector and handed over a letter of sanction and requested him to get technical and administration sanctions from the State government within a week so that the work may be taken up immediately. Mr. Reddy had earlier announced that if the government constructs an exclusive hospital for COVID-19 patients, he would sanction funds from MPLADS.

The State government has recently taken over the unoccupied buildings constructed for the Afro-Asian Games and converted it into a 1,500-bed hospital to treat the corona affected patients. The government named it Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS).

