Revanth sanctions ₹50 lakh to TIMS from MPLADS

Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy sanctioned ₹50 lakh for the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) from MPLADS funds for the construction of sewage treatment plant immediately as the hospital is being used for COVID-19 patients.
Mr. Reddy along with Congress leaders met Medchal Collector and handed over a letter of sanction and requested him to get technical and administration sanctions from the State government within a week so that the work may be taken up immediately. Mr. Reddy had earlier announced that if the government constructs an exclusive hospital for COVID-19 patients, he would sanction funds from MPLADS.
The State government has recently taken over the unoccupied buildings constructed for the Afro-Asian Games and converted it into a 1,500-bed hospital to treat the corona affected patients. The government named it Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.