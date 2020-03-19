Revanth rues lack of support from party leaders

Hyderabad

19 March 2020 00:20 IST

Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy, who was released from the Cherlapally jail on Wednesday evening, sounded hurt with the State Congress leaders for not extending support during his jail period even as he said that united fight against the TRS government would ensure Congress party’s return to power.

Speaking to party supporters at his residence, he said jail inmates and constables were expecting TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy to visit him. “I am not blaming anyone but it would have been good if the PCC president along with other senior leaders paid me a visit to send a message to the party cadre that they are united,” he said. Mr. Revanth Reddy said his fight against the TRS government and its leaders was for the party but some leaders had different thoughts. He had seen news reports of some leaders criticising him but he would not fault them. The reaction of his supporters on social media was also because of some communication gap.

He reminded that AICC incharge for Telangana R. C. Khunita had given some responsibilities to several leaders to expose the misdeeds of the TRS government during a meeting in Delhi and his fight in ‘exposing’ the government was a part of that strategy and not for himself.

Advertising

Advertising

Stating that he would not keep silent on the misdeeds of the government, he said he would continue to release documents ‘exposing corruption’ in the government and how it was ‘illegally’ extending support to some businessman. Naming a few channels and newspapers, he said they all belonged to businessmen close to the Chief Minister and Congress party supporters should not take them seriously.

Reacting strongly to the Chief Minister equating Congress with Corona virus, he said the TRS was like “AIDS” and those who went to the party for personal gains would regret. He listed out a few names how senior leaders who went to TRS from different parties were used and thrown away.

Meanwhile, there was high drama after Mr. Revanth came out of the Cherlapally jail. Instead, of allowing him to travel by his personal vehicle, the police reportedly took him in a different vehicle and dropped him at his residence.