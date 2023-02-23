ADVERTISEMENT

Revanth resorting to false propaganda: KTR

February 23, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging that Telangana grappled with water and power woes during the Congress regime in undivided Andhra Pradesh, Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao accused Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy of resorting to false propaganda with narrow political machinations.

“The Congress, which ruled the country for the longest period since Independence, earned notoriety for misrule,” he said while addressing a public meeting at the district headquarters town of Bhupalpally on Thursday.

Taking a dig at the TPCC president over his recent comments of “blasting the Pragathi Bhavan”, Mr. Rao alleged that the former was indulging in slander against the BRS regime unable to bear its growing popularity in the country.

“The BRS transformed Telangana into a role model State in terms of welfare and development,” he said and added, “Impressed by the Telangana government’s plethora of welfare schemes, people from various border villages of Maharashtra, adjoining Adilabad district, are seeking the merger of their villages with Telangana.”

“The BJP MLA from Raichur, Shivaraj Patil, is highlighting the need to either implement Telangana’s welfare schemes in Karnataka or merging Raichur with Telangana,” Mr. Rao added.

He also alleged that Mr. Revanth Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar were competing in the use of foul language.

Earlier in the day, the Minister inaugurated 992 staff quarters of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), 960 double bedroom houses, and R&B Guest House, besides laying foundation stones for various other development works, all worth ₹312 crore.

