Revanth refutes land grabbing charges

Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy brushed aside the allegations of land grabbing against him saying the alleged tampering of land records in Gopanpally happened in 1978 when he was a child and it was for the TRS leaders to explain how he could meddle with records at that age.
Responding to queries from reporters at ‘Patnam Gosa’ programme in Qutbullapur constituency on Thursday, Mr. Reddy said he bought land in 2005. The same issue was raised before 2014 and 2018 elections to tarnish his image but even the court admonished the people who moved the court against him, he said.
